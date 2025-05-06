Canadian General Election: Anti-American Sentiment Boosts Ruling Party

The ruling party in Canada, which had been in a tight spot, became rejuvenated from asserting it would not give in to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the Canadian general election, in which 343 seats were up for grabs, the center-left Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Mark Carney maintained its position as the largest party, and Carney secured his position as prime minister. Although the party increased its seat count compared to when the House of Commons was dissolved, it fell short of a majority and will govern as a minority government.

The Liberal Party, which has been in power since 2015, had been struggling with low approval ratings due to rising prices and a housing shortage. In January, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to announce his resignation. It seemed inevitable that the largest party among the opposition, the Conservative Party, would take the reins of government.

But the situation was completely upended by Trump. He has referred to Canada as “the 51st state of the United States” and expressed a desire to annex it. In the name of stopping illegal immigration and the influx of synthetic narcotics, he was quick to target Canada with his tariffs.

In response, Carney, who became prime minister in March, criticized Trump for betraying Canada and destroying the global economy. He countered Trump’s moves with retaliatory tariffs.

There is no doubt that opposition to Trump has grown among voters, providing a tailwind for the ruling party. Canada has had its patriotism aroused, and there have even been movements to boycott U.S. products.

Trump should take seriously the fact that his words and actions have influenced the outcome of the election and caused Canada, a close ally, to turn away from him.

Carney will enter into tariff negotiations with the United States, which is Canada’s largest trading partner. If Canada fails to pave the way to lower tariffs, there is a risk that its economy will fall into a recession.

On the other hand, Carney said after the election, “Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over.” Due to external pressure from Trump, Canada is seeking to reevaluate its excessive dependence on the United States.

Facing a coercive Trump administration, Canada is trying to protect its national interests while increasing its economic and diplomatic options by diversifying its trade and deepening relations with European and other countries. The new strategy that Canada is pursuing could serve as a reference for Japan.

Japan and Canada are members of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries and the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement. They are important partners in trade and investment in areas such as energy and automobiles.

The two countries also overlap in many respects on security. Canada has adopted an “Indo-Pacific Strategy” and has participated in joint military exercises led by Japan and the United States. The country is also focusing on security in new areas such as the Arctic.

The G7 summit will be held in the western Canadian region of Kananaskis in June. Japan should work with Canada, the G7 chair this year, and the European member countries to urge the United States to prioritize international cooperation.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 6, 2025)