Trump Administration: Will The President Destroy U.S. Values by Himself?

One hundred days have passed since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to power. It has become clear that there is a danger of his administration itself destroying the values of freedom and democracy that the United States has embodied.

Will the country continue to transform in the direction it is headed now? Or will it eventually demonstrate resilience and move toward a rebirth? The United States and the world are at a critical turning point.

On April 29, 100 days since Trump took office for his second term, the president delivered a speech in the suburbs of Detroit, Mich., the center of the automobile industry in the United States. He said he has had “the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country,” listing tariffs and immigration measures, among other areas, as his accomplishments.

But contrary to Trump’s claim, it is hard to say that his administration has made notable achievements on key issues such as diplomacy and the economy.

Trump has repeatedly made unilateral demands, which are near to being threats, and has changed course often, causing major turmoil around the world. He had to suspend his reciprocal tariffs after less than a day. Mediating ceasefires in Ukraine and the Palestinian territory of Gaza has also run into difficulties.

Approval ratings for his administration are around 40%, and they are on a downward trend. It is obvious that the tariff measures and the resulting sharp drop in stock prices, among other factors, have impacted his approval ratings.

Under these circumstances, Trump has stepped up his attacks on bureaucracy, universities and other members of the elite. His strategy may be to arouse the anger and sympathy of white workers and others who are dissatisfied with the status quo in order to hold on to their support.

Trump has moved to quickly fire federal government employees en masse and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion policies meant to give consideration to minority groups. He has also indicated a policy of freezing subsidies for Harvard University and other prestigious universities that do not comply with his administration’s wishes and removing foreign students.

There are concerns about a loss of freedom and diversity, which have characterized U.S. society. If nothing is done, it may be inevitable that talented human resources, including researchers, leave for other countries.

Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders, which do not need congressional approval, and their number exceeds 140 in total. The Republican Party, which is currently in power, with midterm elections set for autumn next year, has given tacit approval to the administration’s reckless behavior. Under such circumstances, the Supreme Court has handed down decisions that are unfavorable to the administration, barely supporting the separation of powers.

Trump can be said to be the symbol of a changing United States. Although he has occasionally changed his policies based on instinct to quell disorder, and he has left room for hope that he will shift his policies, there is no avoiding the fact that he will continue to be unstable.

While bearing in mind the complex developments surrounding the United States, Japan must broaden the scope of its diplomacy to maintain free trade and the rule of law, which are essential for global stability.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, May 2, 2025)