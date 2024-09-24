Noda’s Election As CDPJ Leader: Can New President Build Party Unity with Centrist Approach?

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who advocates a pragmatic, centrist approach, was likely expected to attract conservative voters who are disappointed with the Liberal Democratic Party.

Noda was elected president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, defeating three candidates, including incumbent President Kenta Izumi. Noda beat former leader Yukio Edano in a runoff between the top two candidates in the first round of voting.

“A general election [for the House of Representatives] will be held at an early stage. Let’s go and take the reins of government as a united party,” Noda said after the runoff.

Although Noda said during his campaign that the limited exercise of the right of collective self-defense is “unconstitutional,” in keeping with the CDPJ’s policy, he also said, “We cannot make extreme changes to foreign policy and security policy” and emphasized the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

On the economic front, Noda called for the implementation of “refundable tax credits” that combine benefits and tax cuts for low-income earners and emphasized that he would aim for the “revival of a large middle class.” He opposes a reduction in the consumption tax rate.

Noda served as a prime minister while the now defunct Democratic Party of Japan was in power, and he places importance on policy continuity. Conservative voters and those who do not support any specific party are said to have few objections to him. Some within the LDP believe he will be a tough opponent.

However, the CDPJ has a diverse range of members, from leftists to conservative elements, and it will not be easy for Noda to build party unity.

The leftist members of the CDPJ hold a certain amount of power within the party, and they resolutely insist on “zero nuclear power” in energy policy. They also oppose large increases in defense spending.

Izumi also aimed for a centrist approach at the beginning of his term as party leader, but he ended up taking ambiguous positions due to opposition from leftist members.

Noda will be tested as to whether he can revise the party’s basic policies on issues such as security and energy to a more realistic approach.

There are also several items that are conspicuously questionable among Noda’s pledges.

He has pledged to ban donations from companies and organizations, and prevent them from buying tickets for political fundraising parties. But will there be enough money to cover the necessary funds for political activities? Many CDPJ members hold fundraising parties. How will he realize such promises?

Noda is also positive about legalizing different surnames for married couples and same-sex marriage. However, these are issues that will have a significant impact on family values and the nature of society, so careful consideration is essential.

Another issue is how to build a united front with other opposition parties for the next lower house election.

Noda has made it clear that he will maintain a distance from the Japanese Communist Party, but many voices within the CDPJ are calling for cooperation with the JCP to field joint candidates in single-seat constituencies.

Noda must quickly answer the question of how to handle relations with the JCP.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 24, 2024)