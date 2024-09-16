Respect for the Aged Day: Give Senior Citizens More Chances to Interact with People Across Generations

No matter how old one gets in Japan, one can live vigorously while treasuring one’s bonds with others. It is hoped that Japan remains such a society, here in one of the world’s top countries for longevity.

This year, Sept. 16 was Respect for the Aged Day. According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, the number of senior citizens age 65 or older has reached a record high of 36.25 million. They account for about 30% of the total population, the highest percentage among the world’s 200 countries and regions.

The aging population is often discussed in negative terms, alongside the increase in social security costs such as those for medical care and pensions. However, many of today’s senior citizens are energetic and highly motivated. If they can stay active for a long time, they should bring vitality to society.

To this end, it is important to extend not only average life expectancy but also healthy life expectancy. As much as possible, there should be a shortening of the time people spend bedridden or requiring nursing care, which is included in average life expectancy, and a lengthening of the time that people can live in good health.

Since 2019, the Yamagata city government has asked residents, mainly senior citizens, to download an app that records the number of steps they take each day on their smartphones, in order to keep them from needing care or developing lifestyle-related diseases.

Users can earn points for their steps, as well as from such activities as reading QR codes placed along mountain trails and participating in exercise classes. With the points they save up, they can enter drawings to win local specialties and gift vouchers.

For those who are not familiar with smartphones, the local government hands out pedometers and awards points according to the steps recorded. As there are also many participants of working age, the program has been popular, since it has allowed people to get out of the house, exercise and socialize with people from different generations.

The concept of “duration of ability to contribute to society” has recently attracted attention. Hiroko Akiyama, a professor emerita at the University of Tokyo, proposed the concept to encourage people to extend the period they can be involved in society and contribute to society even after they reach old age.

By continuing to contribute to society after retirement, such as by having a job, volunteering and sharing their life experiences with younger people, elderly people can feel needed and appreciated by others. The fulfillment and satisfaction this brings is said to lead to good mental and physical health.

In Japan, there is a strong belief that it is up to the individual to decide how to live their life once they have retired and finished raising children. Depending on the area, such as employment, continuing education or volunteering, measures for senior citizens are often handled by different departments in local governments.

This makes it difficult to obtain information in one place on what kind of people are needed and what activities are available in a community.

It is hoped that there will be more opportunities for senior citizens to interact with people of various generations. Each local government should strengthen support measures such as consultation services and intermediary businesses so that each individual can be motivated to take part in activities.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 16, 2024)