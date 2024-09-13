LDP Presidential Election Campaign Begins: Discuss Japan’s Course from A Broad Perspective / State What to Protect or Change in National Crises

The declining birth rate, which can be described as a national crisis, has not been halted. Although economic indicators are following a path of improvement, it is difficult to say that the public can actually feel a sense of affluence. The security environment is increasingly severe.

How will Japan deal with the various challenges it faces? It is hoped that candidates will clarify their political philosophies and views of the nation, and make persuasive arguments regarding economic and fiscal management, and also their policies on social security and issues of foreign affairs and national security.

The campaign for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election has officially started, with nine candidates running. The new president will be elected on Sept. 27 and will be nominated as the prime minister at an extraordinary Diet session in early October.

Record field under current system

Nine candidates are running in the election, the largest number since recommendations became necessary to establish candidacies in 1972. This means that the policies advocated by the candidates are wide-ranging.

Among them, some initiatives seem to have been thought up on the spur of the moment. In some cases, policies that would have a significant impact on society are spoken of as if they could be realized with ease.

There are also statements by some candidates that seem to turn existing policies upside down, despite the fact that those candidates themselves were involved in policy making at the core of the administration, and one cannot help but feel uneasy about such a situation.

For example, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi has said that he will not increase taxes to strengthen defense capabilities and will remove the additional burden of medical insurance premiums to be used for the expansion of child allowances and other purposes. He has said that the financial resources for those purposes will be covered by increased tax revenues resulting from economic growth.

If this is possible, why is it not being done by the current administration? Even if the economy were to grow in the future, the increased revenue would likely be needed for other policies.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has advocated easing restrictions on the dismissal of workers. He would introduce a system in which when large companies decide to reduce personnel, they can easily dismiss workers on the condition that they are required to provide them with opportunities to learn knowledge and skills needed for work, and help them find new jobs.

Easing restrictions on the dismissal of workers is a labor market reform that business circles have long been calling for. It is said to be aimed at directing human resources to growth fields, but even without such a system in place, younger generations show little hesitation to change workplaces and are already actively changing jobs.

Apart from that, if companies are easily allowed to take away workers’ means of livelihood at their own convenience, regardless of the workers’ own will, social unrest could increase. Wouldn’t this destabilize workers’ livelihood based on their professions and increase the number of people who are hesitant to get married or have children, leading to an even lower birth rate?

Are separate surnames necessary?

The legalization of a selective surname system, in which married couples can choose whether to use the same or different surnames when they get married, is another point of contention. Koizumi first mentioned the topic and advocated the introduction of this system.

Business organizations and other entities are calling for the legalization of a separate surname system, saying that they are inconvenienced when women change their surnames to those of their husbands upon marriage.

However, if a married couple chooses to use different surnames, their children will take the surname of one of their parents. Won’t this cause some inconvenience?

There is no denying that the separation of surnames between the parents and children could undermine the sense of family unity and impede the children’s growth process. Is this an issue that can be judged solely from the perspective of the parents?

Digital minister Taro Kono and former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba are also positive about introducing a selective surname system. On the other hand, Sanae Takaichi, minister in charge of economic security, and Takayuki Kobayashi, former minister in charge of economic security, oppose the idea, saying that nothing more is needed than wider acceptance of the existing practice of unofficial use of maiden names after marriage.

Koizumi has stated that he will “settle with overwhelming speed” various reforms, such as a selective surname system for married couples, and will implement them in one year.

However, reforms that will have a major impact on people’s lives and society should not be pushed forward on the spur of the moment. It is essential to carefully examine the effects and harms of proposed reforms and obtain broad consensus.

It is important to discuss calmly how to distinguish between areas that need to be reformed and values that need to be protected, and to choose the correct path.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has proposed expanding childcare leave benefits as a measure to combat the declining birth rate. If he advocates an increase in such benefits, he should not avoid discussing the financial resources for them.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has advocated “establishing income redistribution and expanding the middle class.” Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato has called for “doubling the income of the people.” Candidates will be tested as to whether they can present specific measures to realize these goals.

Foreign policy to be tested

For 79 years, since the end of World War II, Japan has enjoyed peace, but the security environment surrounding Japan has deteriorated. For example, North Korea, in addition to China and Russia, now possesses nuclear weapons. The existing international order is in danger of collapse as well.

Despite such a situation, it cannot be said that the nine candidates have adequately communicated their views on what Japan’s foreign and security policies should be like.

What needs to continue to protect Japan’s peace and security in the future? What role should Japan play in restoring stability to the international community? This debate must be deepened.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 13, 2024)