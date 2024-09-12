U.S. Presidential Debate: An Opportunity to Shift from A Battle of Criticism to A New Phase of Debate

Although none of the points scored or gaffes made were sufficient to determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, which is expected to be a close race, the characteristics and policy differences between the candidates became clear.

This may have provided voters with the food for thought they needed to make a calm decision about which of the two candidates is more suitable as the leader of the United States.

A televised debate was held for the presidential election in November. Vice President Kamala Harris, who took over as the Democratic candidate from President Joe Biden after he withdrew from the race following the previous debate in June, faced off against former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, for the first time.

At the beginning of the debate, Harris walked up to Trump and offered to shake hands. Once the debate began, however, Harris went on the offensive, sharply pointing out contradictions and lies in Trump’s statements.

Harris was chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate without going through the party primaries. She has not held a press conference since then, and her qualifications for the presidency were considered unknown. This debate was an opportunity for Harris to present her views directly.

Trump, on the other hand, has had a lot of media exposure. This was his seventh debate as a presidential candidate. Harris boldly picked an argument with the more experienced Trump and yielded results to a certain extent in dispelling concerns about her own qualifications.

Harris positioned herself as the candidate who embodies the “future” and Trump the “past,” and she worked hard to deliver positive messages.

On economic and price measures, Harris said, “I am actually the only person … who has a plan that is about lifting up the middle class and working people of America,” and she criticized Trump for prioritizing the wealthy and large corporations.

Trump declared that Harris “copied Biden’s plan.” He also shot back that Harris, who has supported the Biden administration as vice president, is incapable of realizing “change.”

Differences were also evident in foreign policy. On Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Trump said, “I will get it settled before I even become president.” But he did not provide concrete grounds and lacked persuasiveness.

Harris criticized Trump’s statement as accepting Russian aggression and said that “he would just give it up,” expressing her intention to continue support for Ukraine and cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Her emphasis on allies will be a source of reassurance to Japan.

After the debate, Taylor Swift, a very popular singer among the younger generations, expressed her support for Harris. The trends of moderates and independents, who are estimated to be about 20% of the electorate and have not yet decided who to vote for, will affect the outcome of the election.

It is hoped that this debate will be an opportunity for the election campaign to change into a competition for support based on the direction of the candidates’ policies and their ability to implement them.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 12, 2024)