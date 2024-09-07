LDP Presidential Election: Issues in Important Policies Have Surfaced in the Race

It is irresponsible to make assertions that seem to overturn the very foundation of discussions already held by the ruling parties. Reform proposals that do not take the current situation into account also leave people feeling puzzled.

LDP lawmakers who seek to become the prime minister by becoming the next party president should present policies that are not simply meant to please public opinion but ones that take broader perspectives into account.

This week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced their candidacies for the LDP presidential election. This brings the total number of candidates to six, making it certain that a record number will run in the election. On Monday and after, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato and others are also scheduled to announce their bids for the LDP presidency.

Some of the candidates for the LDP presidential election have expressed the opinion that the policies of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should be changed.

Motegi said that if economic growth of 1% per year were realized, it would increase tax revenues by ¥1.4 trillion, rendering a tax hike to secure funds to enhance defense capabilities unnecessary. The government and the ruling parties already have decided to raise corporate, income and cigarette taxes to strengthen defense capabilities and secure an annual revenue source of ¥1 trillion.

Motegi himself was at the center of the administration as LDP secretary general when the defense tax hike was decided. Many in the party view his argument that the tax hike is now unnecessary as a problem.

Koizumi has presented an idea to ease restrictions on layoffs. The aim is to make it easier for companies to liquidate unnecessary personnel and for employees to change their jobs.

In the United States and Europe, there is criticism that neoliberal policies of deregulation have led to widening wealth disparities. Does Koizumi think that such adverse effects will not occur in Japan? And what is the basis for his belief? Since this is a matter that will cause significant changes in society and the economy, it is necessary to have thorough discussions on the matter.

The LDP presidential election will involve a wide range of policy issues. The candidates must point out contradictions and question each other so that the public can understand which candidates’ policies are worthy of trust.

Within the LDP, an increasing number of lawmakers are trying to select a new president based on his or her popularity with the public and the ability to speak clearly in anticipation of the next House of Representatives elections. However, this is not enough, as the new LDP president will lead the next government.

The effects and impacts of each candidate’s policies should be seriously debated to identify conflicting points. Such policy debates will determine the character of the new administration.

Digital minister Taro Kono has proposed abolishing the year-end tax adjustment and requiring individuals such as corporate employees to file tax returns using their My Number personal identification card.

In 2022, Kono abruptly announced a plan to abolish paper-based health insurance certificates and unify their functions into My Number cards, causing confusion. A hasty reform would not win the understanding of the public.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 7, 2024)