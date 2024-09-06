Mpox: Support Is Essential for Countries Experiencing Outbreak

A new strain of the mpox (monkeypox) virus, which easily causes severe illness, is spreading rapidly in central Africa. Although this strain has not yet been found in Japan, it is necessary to remain vigilant.

Mpox is an infectious disease that causes symptoms such as rashes, fever, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo — the epicenter of the infection — more than 18,000 cases have been reported this year, already exceeding the number of people infected last year. More than 600 of them have died this year.

Last month, the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreak to be a “public health emergency of international concern,” its highest level of warning. This is the second time the WHO has declared a state of emergency for mpox since July 2022.

During the previous outbreak, adult male infections stood out, and the main route of infection was believed to be sexual contact between men. Most of those infected suffered only minor symptoms.

This time, however, the disease has spread to children and women, who are getting infected at home, and more people are seriously ill than ever before. Eighty percent of the deaths have reportedly been children.

In Japan, about 250 cases of infection have been reported since 2022, all being previous strains of the virus.

However, in Europe and other Asian countries, infections from the new strain of the virus causing severe symptoms have been confirmed in people who have traveled to Africa. Now that planes are going around the world and people can travel frequently both domestically and internationally, this is not somebody else’s problem for Japan.

The Japanese government said it has already set up a system for testing in each prefecture. An antiviral drug for severely ill patients is currently under review for approval and can already be used for clinical trials.

The testing and treatment systems must be reexamined to prepare for a case being confirmed in Japan.

The government also should closely monitor outbreak trends around the world and consider, as necessary, strengthening border control measures, such as by requiring people entering Japan to declare their health and travel history.

There is thought to be a low probability that mpox can spread rapidly through cough droplets, as the novel coronavirus does. However, it is important to consult one’s family doctor or a public health center if you have any suspicious symptoms.

Vaccine shortages have long been a serious issue in African countries and infectious diseases can easily spread on the continent. International cooperation is indispensable to halting the spread of infection in Africa.

Japan plans to provide the Democratic Republic of the Congo with vaccine needles and a Japanese-made smallpox vaccine that has been confirmed to be effective against mpox. It is hoped that this kind of support will continue to be provided to prevent the global spread of the virus.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Sept. 6, 2024)