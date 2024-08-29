LDP Presidential Election: Until When Will The Party Continue Inward-Looking Debates?

How long does the ruling Liberal Democratic Party intend to continue its inward-looking debates over, for example, whether to endorse lawmakers who have built up hidden funds as official party candidates in future elections?

The party presidential election is, in effect, an opportunity to decide who becomes prime minister. The lawmakers who will become candidates for the presidency need to present the course they think Japan should take and discuss specific policies, as long as they seek to become the country’s leader.

Following Takayuki Kobayashi, former minister in charge of economic security, former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba and digital minister Taro Kono have announced their candidacy. A number of other lawmakers, including former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, also intend to make such an announcement.

A point of contention is how to deal with the scandal over the violations of the Political Funds Control Law involving party factions. Ishiba has said that he will “thoroughly discuss” whether to officially endorse lawmakers who have made hidden funds as party candidates in elections. Kono has indicated that he would seek the refunding of the hidden funds, which caused a stir within the party.

Being aware of the harsh public opinion toward the scandal, they may be aiming to attract the support of party members by creating a sense of reform.

However, the party leadership in April did in fact punish lawmakers who had generated a large amount of hidden funds. The party will not move forward if it only rehashes this topic.

It is lamentable that lawmakers seeking the presidency are so focused on the issue of politics and money that they are not sufficiently engaging in big-picture discussions about how to lead Japan in a difficult situation.

The security environment around Japan has deteriorated significantly. A Chinese military aircraft has violated Japan’s airspace for the first time, and there is a possibility that China could step up its acts of intimidation against Japan. The threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles also cannot be underestimated.

It is indispensable for Japan not only to strengthen its defense capabilities but also to enhance the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance. It is also essential to deepen defense cooperation with Australia and other countries.

There is no prospect of an end to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East is unstable.

What should Japan do to rebuild the international order? Lawmakers who aspire to become the party president must clearly present their foreign policy strategy.

Domestic affairs are also saddled with a mountain of difficult problems. Would-be candidates are tested as to whether they will be able to present initiatives on how to maintain and improve the economy, the fiscal situation and social security, even in a society with a declining population.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aimed to overcome both domestic and foreign issues, but left the job half done.

Regarding its measures against the declining birth rate centered on the expansion of child allowances, the Kishida Cabinet has decided on a policy of covering part of the funding for the measures through spending cuts. However, concrete measures are yet to be presented. The timing of implementing a tax increase to cover defense spending, which has substantially increased since fiscal 2023, has also not been determined.

It is hoped that discussions will be deepened on how to settle these unresolved issues.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 29, 2024)