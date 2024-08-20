China’s Mediation Diplomacy: Actual Commitment to Achieving Peace Called into Question

China has been actively engaged in diplomacy of mediation regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

If China is serious about seeking to achieve a political solution, that should be welcomed. However, it is unclear what position Beijing itself intends to take on the issues of Ukraine and the Middle East.

If China’s aim is to expand its own influence, that could bring wariness rather than hope.

Regarding the Ukraine issue, China has been advocating the holding of a peace conference in which Russia and Ukraine would both participate. China put together a proposal in May incorporating this idea — under its name and that of Brazil — and dispatched a special envoy to South Africa and other countries from the end of July.

China is likely aiming to strengthen ties with so-called Global South emerging and developing countries, which are distancing themselves from Western nations’ sanctions against Russia, in order to keep the United States and other nations in check. The Chinese government said more than 110 countries have responded positively to the proposal.

However, China’s proposal does not mention the withdrawal of the Russian military, which Ukraine is demanding. China was absent from a peace summit held in June at Ukraine’s initiative, citing Russia’s nonparticipation as the reason.

To begin with, Chinese President Xi Jinping has met repeatedly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but has refrained from condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

China and Russia are both permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. If China calls for peace while tolerating Russia’s atrocities, is that not lacking in persuasiveness?

China is also trying to increase its involvement in the conflict in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

In July, China invited to Beijing 14 Palestinian factions — including Fatah, the mainstream group of the Palestinian Authority, and the Islamist group Hamas that is at war with Israel — and announced that the factions had agreed to reconcile with each other and establish a unified government after the fighting in Gaza ends.

It can be said that while the United States takes the position of supporting Israel, China has demonstrated its political power in the Middle East by taking advantage of its amicable relations with Arab countries that support Palestinians and setting up a reconciliation.

China imports a large amount of crude oil from the Middle East, and stability in the Middle East is also economically important for Beijing. Last year, China mediated the normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which had been at odds with each other for many years.

However, the recent agreement among the Palestinian factions will not directly lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

If China seriously tackles peace efforts in the Middle East, it should step up its efforts to reach out not only to Palestinians but also to Israel and Iran, which supports Hamas.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 20, 2024)