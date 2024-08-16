Anniversary of War’s End: Consider How to Protect Peace in Times of Crisis / Diplomatic Efforts, Deterrent Improvement Needed

Global turmoil is deepening, as seen in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the worsening Palestine situation. The question is how to protect peace in times of crisis, when the postwar international order has collapsed.

On the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II, the annual government-organized national memorial service for the war dead was held at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo.

In his speech, the Emperor said, “Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated.”

Based on the bitter lessons of the war, postwar Japan has faithfully upheld the pacifism of its Constitution and the U.N. Charter, which proclaims respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has contributed to the stability of the international community.

Urgent need to restore international order

However, the world today is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which began in February 2022, shows not the slightest sign of coming to an end. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s outrageous act of attempting to seize another country’s territory by force has fundamentally destroyed the international order based on the rule of law.

Divisions in the world are deepening over how to deal with Russia.

In the Middle East, Israel’s offensives in the Palestinian territory of Gaza have intensified. Triggered by cross-border attacks by the Islamist group Hamas, tens of thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been killed and injured in Gaza.

Many people are apparently heartbroken by the current situations in Ukraine and Gaza. To stop the aggression and inhumane acts, it is essential for the international community to unite and increase pressure.

At the end of the war 79 years ago, Tokyo and many other cities had been burned to the ground. But Japan is now enjoying peace and prosperity because the country has never once engaged in warfare with another country.

Postwar Japan has been a member of the free world based on the Japan-U.S. alliance. It can be said that realistic choices based on the postwar international situation and Japan’s national strength have supported the nation’s peace for 79 years.

However, the security environment surrounding Japan has changed dramatically. It is important to face up to reality and respond to the changing environment.

All the more because now is a time when the tragedies of war continue in many parts of the world, it is hoped that Japan will appeal for the preciousness of peace and renew its determination to contribute to the rebuilding of the international order.

A world without conflicts cannot be achieved simply by expressing ideals. To prevent wars from occurring, it is crucial that there be an accurate understanding of the situation and active efforts by nations to defend themselves.

Steadily improve defense capabilities

China has repeatedly invaded Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands and is conducting large-scale military drills around Taiwan. A Taiwan contingency would directly affect Japan’s security.

North Korea is accelerating its nuclear and missile development, while Russia has made its illegal occupation of the northern territories off Hokkaido an established fact.

This year’s Defense White Paper clearly stated that Japan is facing “the most severe and complex” security environment since the end of World War II. It also noted that it cannot be ruled out that a situation similar to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine may occur in East Asia.

In Ukraine, “Russification” has been promoted with regard to administrative organizations and legal systems in the areas occupied by Russia. Not to mention the example of the northern territories, it is not easy to regain territory once it has been taken.

To protect Japan’s territory and people, the country must improve the capabilities and equipment of the Self-Defense Forces so as not to create a military vacuum in which its defense capabilities are weak, and must enhance deterrence in cooperation with the United States and other nations friendly to Japan.

There are some who offer criticism based on the assumption that enhancing the SDF’s capabilities and strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance would increase tensions with other countries, eventually causing Japan to become involved in contingencies in its surrounding areas.

However, this view is based on the optimistic premise that if Japan remains defenseless, it will not be threatened by other countries.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine showed that this view is unrealistic. It is indispensable to steadily improve necessary defense capabilities.

Enhancing deterrence is not limited to military efforts. Diplomatic efforts are also important. Japan has been a beneficiary of the international order. Going forward, Tokyo must play a leading role to establish a new peaceful order.

Contribute in nonmilitary fields

Japan has built amicable relationships with emerging and developing countries through its official development assistance. It is hoped that Tokyo will contribute to restoring the international order by making use of such assets and actively urging them to work together for that purpose.

Japan should also make use of the friendly relations it has cultivated in the Middle East to play a role in improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Japan has also provided medical and food assistance in areas in which conflicts, disasters and other critical situations have occurred. Continuing to provide such capabilities to the world should also enhance trust in Japan and help preserve peace.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Aug. 16, 2024)