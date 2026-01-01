Film ‘Kokuho’ Screened at Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre, Historic Hub for Traditional Art Form

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lead actors in “Kokuko” Ryo Yoshizawa, fourth from right, and Ryusei Yokohama, fifth from right, pose for a photo alongside others involved with the making of the film at the Kabukiza Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryo Yoshizawa, right, and Ryusei Yokohama, the lead actors in “Kokuho,” are seen at the Kabukiza Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Lee Sang-il, director of “Kokuho,” right, receives a bouquet from kabuki actors Ichikawa Somegoro, center, and Ichikawa Danko at Kabukiza Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

“Kokuho,” a movie which depicts the world of kabuki, was screened on Wednesday at the Kabukiza Theatre, a historic hub for the traditional art form, in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

After the screening, Ryo Yoshizawa, one of the film’s leads, walked on stage in a kimono and said, “I visited the Kabukiza Theatre to learn about kabuki a number of times, but I never expected to enjoy the view from the stage. It’s a great honor.”

According to distributor Toho Co., “Kokuko” became Japan’s highest grossing domestic live-action film. Its box office revenue reached ¥18.47 billion as of Tuesday, which led to its screening at Kabukiza Theatre.