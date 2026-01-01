Film ‘Kokuho’ Screened at Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre, Historic Hub for Traditional Art Form
13:03 JST, January 1, 2026
“Kokuho,” a movie which depicts the world of kabuki, was screened on Wednesday at the Kabukiza Theatre, a historic hub for the traditional art form, in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.
After the screening, Ryo Yoshizawa, one of the film’s leads, walked on stage in a kimono and said, “I visited the Kabukiza Theatre to learn about kabuki a number of times, but I never expected to enjoy the view from the stage. It’s a great honor.”
According to distributor Toho Co., “Kokuko” became Japan’s highest grossing domestic live-action film. Its box office revenue reached ¥18.47 billion as of Tuesday, which led to its screening at Kabukiza Theatre.
