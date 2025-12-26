Celebrating New Year’s with Glass Kagamimochi, Sapporo Artist Makes Ceremonial Cakes to Be Enjoyed for Years to Come
16:58 JST, December 26, 2025
Glass kagamimochi ceremonial rice cakes for the New Year are displayed at glass studio GLOW in Kita Ward, Sapporo. Glass artist Issey Mizuki, 44, molds the molten glass — heated to 1,300 C in a furnace — using chopsticks and scissors. The lower sections are transparent, but air bubbles trapped inside give them a white tint. “I hope people enjoy how the appearance changes with the angle and light. I want to convey Japanese traditions through glass craft,” Mizuki said. Three sizes: small, large and extra-large, are available in store and online, priced from ¥3,600.
