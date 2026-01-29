Driving Forward with Akio Toyoda: Toyota  Aims to Convey  ‘Pride of Japan’ to World with Launch of New Brand

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda was filled with passion when he spoke at the Japan Mobility Show on press day, Oct. 29, in Tokyo. The speech conveyed the message that the automaker intends to carry Japan on its shoulders.

The 69-year-old introduced a coupe version of the Century, Toyota’s top-of-the-line car, on the day. Toyota had earlier announced that the Japanese automaker will categorize the model as a standalone brand.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda gives a presentation in front of a Century coupe at the Japan Mobility Show on press day on Oct. 29.

“Together, we have decided to launch the Century brand,” Toyoda said. “Century is not just another brand within Toyota Motor Corporation. We want to cultivate it as a brand that brings the spirit of Japan — the pride of Japan – out into the world.”

His remarks were overwhelming, as they lacked a sense of self-interest on the part of the automaker or Toyoda himself. The Japan Mobility Show is a place where companies promote their products and services. It is not surprising, and indeed quite normal, for companies to put their own interests front and center. From that perspective, Toyoda’s presentation was unusual.

He began his speech by delving into history of the Century. According to Toyoda, the development of the first-generation Century started in 1963, led by Kenya Nakamura (1913-1998), Toyota’s first chief engineer, and Shoichiro Toyoda (1925-2023), Akio’s father.

“It was 30 years after Toyota started making cars, and only 18 years after (World War II),” Akio Toyoda said. “What the people of Japan needed at that time, I believe, was a sense of pride in being Japanese.”

“That is why Nakamura worked together with Shoichiro … and set out to make a car underpinned by Japanese tradition and skills, which they could proudly show on the world stage.”

Toyoda then discussed the meaning behind the Century, saying, “Today, more than five decades after the birth of that first Century, where does Japan find itself?

“Japan as a nation seems to have lost some of its energy and dynamism, along with our presence in the world.

“I believe now more than ever, we need the Century … Century is more than just the name of a car. It is a heartfelt desire for world peace, and an endeavor to shape the next one hundred years from Japan. That is what the Century means to me.”

The Century is a model in which each unit is built separately and meticulously. It also requires special parts. These factors make it difficult for Toyota to produce and sell them in large numbers. If the automaker only cared about profitability, it would not be worth producing the model. Yet, the automaker’s commitment to launching the new brand stems from the belief that it can become a symbol of Japan’s untapped strength.

Toyoda explained the motive behind his presentation, saying: “(Since assuming the post of president) it took about 15 years to regain the uniqueness of Toyota. In the next 100 years, we will regain the uniqueness of Japan. Today, I mark the start of that battle.”

Legacy continues

The founder of Toyota Motor Corp. is Kiichiro Toyoda (1894-1952), Akio’s grandfather. Kiichiro decided to develop a Japan-made car at a time when the public believed a notion that it was “impossible” for Japanese to build a car. Kiichiro worked to overcome that notion and laid the foundation of the nation’s automotive industry.

Kiichiro’s son, Shoichiro, devoted himself to developing the Century, aiming to make it a world-class luxury vehicle. Shoichiro himself used the model throughout the rest of his life. He reportedly gave instructions to engineers almost every day on improving the model. Shoichiro was quoted as saying, “Work carefully on the straight-running stability on highways, above all else,” and “Have you taken enough measures against crosswinds?”

With Shoichiro now gone, Akio is the only person left to carry on the legacy of Kiichiro.

The Century coupe introduced on Oct. 29 was not painted in the typical colors of black, white or gray. It was colored in hiiro, a vibrant red with a yellowish tinge. It is a traditional Japanese color that evokes images of fire and the sun. Akio Toyoda said it is unclear whether the color will be adopted when the model hits the market. However, it seemed as if the color contained a message from Toyoda and the development team: “The sun will rise again.”

This article is from DOW JONES YOMIURI SHIMBUN Pro.