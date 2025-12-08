Kirin, Nisshin Seifun Welna to Offer Pasta-Brewed Happoshu, Companies Aim to Reduce Food Loss and Waste with New Drink

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new Kirin Brewery Co. and Nisshin Seifun Welna Inc. happoshu quasi-beer product, brewed using pasta that would normally be thrown out

Kirin Brewery Co. and Nisshin Seifun Welna Inc. announced they will sell a happoshu quasi-beer product made using pasta. The pasta had been deemed unsuitable for sale in its original form due to issues such as edges being cut off during the manufacturing process.

The quasi-beer product, named Italian Red — Tomato & Pasta, will be offered from Dec. 17 at Spring Valley Brewery Tokyo in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, a restaurant managed by Kirin Brewery.

According to the companies, a portion of the barley malt used as a primary ingredient of the happoshu is replaced with pasta, including some that could not be put up for sale due to package deficiencies and other reasons. One-hundred kilograms of pasta, which would otherwise go to waste, was ground into powder for brewing. It is aimed at reducing food loss and waste.

Tomatoes are added during the brewing process, giving the quasi-beer beverage a slight sourness and sweetness. The companies said it has an enjoyably mellow flavor.

A Kirin Brewery official said, “We hope this product will help people understand our efforts to reduce food waste, and that those who don’t like beer will also enjoy the new flavor.”