Kirin, Nisshin Seifun Welna to Offer Pasta-Brewed Happoshu, Companies Aim to Reduce Food Loss and Waste with New Drink
11:38 JST, December 8, 2025
Kirin Brewery Co. and Nisshin Seifun Welna Inc. announced they will sell a happoshu quasi-beer product made using pasta. The pasta had been deemed unsuitable for sale in its original form due to issues such as edges being cut off during the manufacturing process.
The quasi-beer product, named Italian Red — Tomato & Pasta, will be offered from Dec. 17 at Spring Valley Brewery Tokyo in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, a restaurant managed by Kirin Brewery.
According to the companies, a portion of the barley malt used as a primary ingredient of the happoshu is replaced with pasta, including some that could not be put up for sale due to package deficiencies and other reasons. One-hundred kilograms of pasta, which would otherwise go to waste, was ground into powder for brewing. It is aimed at reducing food loss and waste.
You may also like to readJapanese Beer Wins Gold at World Beer Cup for Hoppy Aroma, Hazy Look
Tomatoes are added during the brewing process, giving the quasi-beer beverage a slight sourness and sweetness. The companies said it has an enjoyably mellow flavor.
A Kirin Brewery official said, “We hope this product will help people understand our efforts to reduce food waste, and that those who don’t like beer will also enjoy the new flavor.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.