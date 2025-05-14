Sony Group Logs Record Net Profit for FY 2024
12:54 JST, May 14, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Sony Group Corp. on Wednesday posted a record consolidated net profit of ¥1,141.6 billion for fiscal 2024, up 17.6 pct from the preceding year.
Its sales in the year that ended in March fell 0.5 pct to ¥12,957 billion , while its operating profit climbed 16.4 pct to ¥1,407.1 billion.
The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant expects its group net profit to shrink 12.9 pct in the current fiscal year to ¥930 billion.
