Sony Group Logs Record Net Profit for FY 2024

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sony head office in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Sony Group Corp. on Wednesday posted a record consolidated net profit of ¥1,141.6 billion for fiscal 2024, up 17.6 pct from the preceding year.

Its sales in the year that ended in March fell 0.5 pct to ¥12,957 billion , while its operating profit climbed 16.4 pct to ¥1,407.1 billion.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant expects its group net profit to shrink 12.9 pct in the current fiscal year to ¥930 billion.