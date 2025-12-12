Fed Cuts Interest Rates: Situation Surrounding U.S. Economy Complicates Central Bank’s Next Moves
15:29 JST, December 12, 2025
The U.S. economy finds itself caught in a dilemma, with concerns over deteriorating employment and a risk of renewed inflation.
Under such circumstances, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board has decided to cut its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 3.50%-3.75% per year. This marks the third consecutive rate cut since its September meeting. The Fed signaled it expects only one more rate cut next year.
While the U.S. economy is robust for now, there is significant uncertainty about the future, due in part to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy. There are also downside risks to employment. The Fed likely decided to cut its rates out of concern for the economy.
However, this is not a situation in which vigilance against inflation can be eased.
It has been pointed out that high tariffs will be passed on in transaction prices as time passes. This is because hasty interest rate cuts could accelerate inflation, negatively impacting the lives of low-income earners.
The outcome of the latest Fed meeting seemed to show that it is becoming increasingly difficult to manage fiscal policy. Among the 12 Fed officials who can vote, three cast dissenting votes: Two argued for keeping interest rates unchanged and one argued for a 0.5 percentage point cut. This is the first time in six years that three officials have voted against a decision.
At a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that there is time to decide on policy changes at future meetings, indicating caution about additional rate cuts. Hopefully, the Fed will continue to engage in careful discussions to prevent further internal conflict.
Another concern is that Trump continues to pressure the Fed to cut rates. He criticized the size of the latest cuts, saying they could have been “at least doubled.”
Trump has indicated that early next year he plans to announce a successor to Powell, whose term expires in May next year.
The Trump administration’s approval ratings remain low, largely due to dissatisfaction with high prices. To prevent inflation from reigniting, Trump should respect the Fed’s decision.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan will decide whether to raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week. The market is increasingly expecting a rate hike to around 0.75%.
Basically, if the Fed continues to cut rates while the BOJ raises them, the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States will narrow, which should contribute to a stronger yen. However, while the yen temporarily strengthened to around ¥140 to the dollar this spring, it is currently hovering at around ¥155.
If the excessively weak yen fuels higher prices, it will strain household budgets. It is crucial for the Bank of Japan to determine the timing of rate hikes while paying attention to the exchange rate. It is necessary to explain the path of future policy management in an easy-to-understand manner and lead to economic growth.
(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 12, 2025)
"" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
3 Megabanks to Lend up to ¥2 Trillion to Rapidus; Company Plans to Begin Mass Production of Next-Generation Semiconductors from Fiscal 2027
-
NHK Drama Actress Non Creates Kokeshi-Shaped Lanterns to Ward Off Cold in Iwate Pref.
-
‘Bear’ Takes Top Spot as Japan’s Kanji of the Year, Reflecting Year of Bear Sightings, Attacks
-
China Issues New Warning Against Travel to Japan, Cites Potential Danger After Quake off Aomori Pref. Coast
-
Joint Staff Chief Speaks on Chinese Radar Incident; Says Being Lit Up for 30 Minutes Would Be ‘Highly Stressful’
-
Tsunami Advisory Lifted; Earthquake with Estimated Magnitude of 6.7 Strikes Northern Japan (Update1)
-
Passenger Plane Bound for Akita Lands at Hakodate Due to Mechanical Problems; Propeller May Have Frozen
-
Train Derails, Falls below Tracks in Japan’s Akita Pref., Driver Injured
-
Disney Invests $1b in OpenAI in Deal to Bring Characters like Mickey Mouse to Sora AI Video Tool
-
Time Magazine Names ‘Architects of AI’ as Its Person of the Year for 2025
-
Japan’s Late-Blooming Nobel Laureates Enjoy Banquet in Sweden
-
Sanrio to Open Museum in Yamanashi Pref. Dedicated to Founder, Exhibits Include Hello Kitty, Other Characters
-
NTT Tower in Aomori Prefecture Damaged by Earthquake; Risk of Collapse Prompts Evacuation
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011