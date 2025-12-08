Reconstruction of Syria: Another Flash Point Must Not Be Added to Middle East

Despite the collapse of a half-century-long dictatorship, Syria is in ruins after nearly 14 years of civil war, and conflicts stemming from sectarian and ethnic differences have intensified.

If Syria’s reconstruction stalls, and the country becomes an easy target for neighboring countries seeking to expand their influence, the Middle East could become even more unstable. The international community must support Syria’s reconstruction.

Dec. 8 marks one year since the collapse of the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which oppressed the people for two generations, from father to son. In November, interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa of the former opposition forces that won the civil war visited the White House as the first Syrian leader to do so and met with U.S. President Donald Trump for talks.

For those talks, the U.S. government removed Sharaa from its terrorist list and eased sanctions on Syria. It is a major achievement for Syria to gain support for reconstruction from the United States, which it had been hostile toward for many years.

The Assad administration imprisoned dissidents as political criminals, leaving about 150,000 people unaccounted for. Although the people of Syria are free from such fears following the regime change, it is difficult to say that security and stability have been restored.

With Muslims accounting for 90% of Syria’s population, the divide between the majority Sunnis and other religious groups runs deep. Clashes continue between the security forces of the Sunni-led interim government and the Alawites, who supported the previous administration. Tensions also persist between Arabs and Kurds, who control the northeast.

The return of people who were forced to leave their homes by the civil war also poses a major challenge. In September, a United Nations agency announced that 1 million refugees had returned to Syria, and 1.8 million internally displaced people had returned to their original homes under the interim government. Even so, more than 11 million people remain displaced within and outside of the country.

Restoring infrastructure such as electricity and water supply is an urgent task. The World Bank estimates that more than ¥33 trillion will be necessary to rebuild Syria. Cooperation among the international community is indispensable for raising such enormous funds.

Over the past year, the power dynamics among Syria’s neighbors have changed dramatically. The influence of Russia and Iran, which had supported the Assad administration’s authoritarian rule, has weakened. On the other hand, Turkey has expanded its influence, primarily through military cooperation with the Syrian interim government, leveraging its support for the former rebels during the civil war.

Meanwhile, Israel has taken advantage of the chaos to launch airstrikes on Syria, occupying part of Syrian territory and stationing troops there. Tensions in the Middle East must not be escalated further.

Private Japanese organizations have continued their steady activities in Syria, such as the approved nonprofit organization Reach Alternatives (REALs), which provides support to refugees. REALs President Rumiko Seya was awarded this year’s Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize. The Japanese government should also strengthen its support for Syria.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 8, 2025)