CARTOON OF THE DAY (September 10)
13:02 JST, September 10, 2025
"" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Koizumi ‘Acknowledged Ishiba’s Feelings’ in Meeting the Night before Prime Minister’s Resignation Announcement
-
Seven-Eleven Begins Trial of Robots for Stocking, Floor Cleaning; Company Expects New Machines to Cut Employee Workload by About 30%
-
USJ Zombies Make Special Appearance at Expo for Early Halloween; One-Night-Only Event Features Monsters Dancing to Music by King Gnu
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Index Follows Wall Street Higher; Kansai Electric Surges
-
Mayor Maki Takubo of Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Notifies City Assembly Chairman of Dissolution; She Had Received No-Confidence Resolution from Assembly
-
Apple Has Unveiled Its iPhone 17 Lineup, Including the First iPhone Air. Here’s What’s New
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years