CARTOON OF THE DAY (July 30)
13:30 JST, July 30, 2025
"" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
40 Centimeters Tsunami Observed Northeast of Tokyo
-
Shinkansen Services, Haneda Departures Unaffected by Tsunami Warning; 2 Ferries for Izu-Oshima Island Head Back to Tokyo
-
Nissan to Stop Production at Civac Plant in Mexico by March 2026
-
Japan PM Ishiba Orders Tsunami Information Sharing, Situation Assessment; Calls for Immediate Evacuation to High Ground
-
40-Centimeter-High Tsunami Observed at Tokachi, Hokkaido; 30-Centimeter-High Tsunami Reaches 4 Other Locations in Hokkaido (Update 1)
-
Powerful Quake in Russia’s Far East Causes Tsunami, Hawaii Orders Evacuations
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday