Protests in Los Angeles: Trump Has Gone Too Far in Deploying U.S. Military Domestically

U.S. President Donald Trump has deployed U.S. troops within his country in the name of maintaining security. This is extremely unusual and a dangerous decision that could invite new chaos.

Large-scale protests have continued in Los Angeles, Calif., in response to federal authorities’ roundup of undocumented immigrants. Some people rioted and destroyed cars and other property, and the authorities have been trying to suppress them with tear gas sprays and other means.

In light of this situation, Trump first dispatched National Guard troops to the area, saying that he would take strong measures. This was reportedly the first time a president has mobilized the National Guard without a request from the governor since the civil rights movement of 1965.

In addition, Trump has decided to send in about 700 marines. Military deployments within the country have been limited to cases such as the Los Angeles riots of 1992.

The U.S. military is prohibited in principle from enforcing U.S. laws within the country. The marines, in particular, are a unit that specializes in landing operations in enemy territory. Caution should be exercised about directing a military organization against its own people on home soil.

Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act, which allows for the military to be deployed and for it to engage in law enforcement, on this occasion, so the marines cannot enforce the law in the field. The reasons for deploying the military to maintain security, which is normally the responsibility of local police, as well as the specific duties that the military will assume, must be clarified.

In 2020, during his first administration, Trump also considered deploying the military to quell protests over the fatal assault of a Black man by a police officer, but a senior defense official opposed the idea and it ultimately did not happen.

The fact that Trump’s second administration is full of his loyalists and contains few military and judicial experts may also be a factor in the decision to deploy the military in this case.

Political conflicts are also deepening. Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit against the president and others, claiming that the deployment of the National Guard, which was done without coordinating with the governor, was illegal. Democratic governors from 22 states across the United States issued a statement criticizing the president’s “abuse of power.”

Prior to the demonstrations, the Trump administration had ordered the largest deportation operation in history against undocumented immigrants. Los Angeles and surrounding areas with large foreign-born populations have been the targets of intensive crackdowns.

Widespread opposition to activities such as forced searches of workplaces at retail stores, restaurants and other businesses developed into massive demonstrations. A spate of lawsuits have been filed in other areas as well, alleging the deportation measures are unjust.

As long as the administration continues its aggressive immigration measures, even if protests are suppressed by force, the backlash from society and social unrest will not subside, and new demonstrations could arise.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, June 11, 2025)