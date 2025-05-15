CARTOON OF THE DAY (May 15)
13:21 JST, May 15, 2025
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls for Second Day as Strong Yen Weighs
2025 Expo Osaka: Swedish King Visits Ukraine Pavilion ; Appeals for Solidarity
Mayor of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Pref., Wants to Charge for Rescue Operations on Mt. Fuji during Off-Season
Trump Appeals for Qatar’s Help in Persuading Iran to Give up Its Nuclear Program
Putin, Trump to Skip Ukraine’s Peace Talks That Russian Leader Proposed
Women in the Reiwa Era Imperial Family / Princess Kako Assumes Larger Role, Following in Footsteps of Japan’s Royal Women
Japan Eyes Creating Think Tank to Analyze Economic Security; Tokyo Hopes to Boost Cooperation with Like-Minded Countries
Car Plowing into Saitama Pref. Elementary School Student Line Hits 4 Children; Police Investigating as Hit-and-Run as Suspect Fled
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force’s Training Jet May Have Crashed into Farming Pond in Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture (UPDATE 2)
Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
