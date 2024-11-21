New Trump administration: Having Too Many Yes-men Raises Concerns

The U.S. Republican Party, whose symbolic color is red, has gained control of the White House and both houses of Congress, creating a so-called red trifecta political situation.

President-elect Donald Trump has a political power base that makes it easier for him to make appointments and pursue policies as he wishes. The problem is how he will use this power.

The Republican Party regained the majority in the 100-seat Senate and maintained its majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives. Congress controls the budget compilation and legislation, and the Senate holds the power to approve treaties and appointments of high-level government officials.

Trump is trying to fill key posts in his new administration with those close to him. During his first term, he placed big-name politicians and military officers in key positions, but repeatedly replaced them because he had conflicts with them. This time, it is obvious that he is choosing people based on their loyalty rather than their aptitude and experience.

Matt Gaetz, the nominee for attorney general, is known as a conservative hardliner loyal to Trump and has suggested retaliation against political opponents involved in Trump’s prosecution. He is also alleged to have had sexual relations with a minor.

Trump intends to appoint vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the Health and Human Services Department.

If Trump, who has gained immense power, gets out of control, will his administration with its many yes-men be able to stop him? One cannot help but have concerns.

Since there are some Republicans who would question his appointments, Trump is prepared to resort to recess appointments that would bypass the Senate confirmation process. However, he should refrain from using a heavy-handed approach that could be perceived as an abuse of power.

What will have particularly significant impact on Japan and the world are the new administration’s foreign and security policies.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who will be appointed as secretary of state, the leader of U.S. foreign policy, is known for having one of the hardest lines against China in Congress. He has taken the lead in drafting sanctions against China, citing the suppression of human rights for ethnic minorities as one reason. He has himself been sanctioned by the Chinese government and is banned from entering the country.

If relations between the two major powers of the United States and China become excessively strained, Japan’s security environment will inevitably deteriorate. Japan should urge both countries to exercise restraint and improve relations.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that Trump will change his emphasis on his “America First” stance and making “deals.” It is essential to pursue Japan’s national interests based on the premise of Trump politics.

One way to do this would be to make the new administration realize the value of alliances and international cooperation. This could, for example, mean Japan considering options that would also contribute to its own energy security, such as increasing imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States, or strengthening its cooperation framework with other countries.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nov. 21, 2024)