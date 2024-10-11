Japan Govt to Spend Extra 50.9 B. Yen on Noto Aid
12:10 JST, October 11, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government decided Friday to spend an additional ¥50,931.54 million from its fiscal 2024 reserve funds on disaster relief for the Noto Peninsula, hit by a huge earthquake and massive rain this year.
It will be the seventh round of fiscal spending to aid the central Japan peninsula since the Jan. 1 quake, bringing the total to ¥715 billion . The peninsula also suffered landslides and floods due to last month’s downpour.
Ishiba has set out regional revitalization and disaster reduction as his flagship policies. The latest decision followed his visit to the peninsula Saturday.
The planned aid includes ¥2.6 billion to improve disaster evacuation centers, such as by dispatching food trucks that serve hot meals to disaster victims, in line with Ishiba’s campaign pledges in the leadership election of his Liberal Democratic Party last month.
Also planned is ¥32.8 billion to restore damaged roads, riverbanks and other infrastructure facilities, as well as ¥15.5 billion for disaster waste disposal to accelerate demolition of damaged houses.
Ishiba has instructed his government to start preparations to create a disaster management agency. In a policy speech before the Diet, the country’s parliament, last week, he emphasized the need to make the country more resilient to disasters.
The economic package to be adopted in autumn is expected to include expenditures for disaster prevention and reduction measures.
On Friday, the government also decided to spend ¥81,594.03 million on the Oct. 27 general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days