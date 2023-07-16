- GENERAL NEWS
Woman in State of Cardiac, Respiratory Arrest after Boat Capsizes in Hokkaido River
14:54 JST, July 16, 2023
FURANO, Hokkaido — A river rafting boat with five people aboard capsized in the Sorachi River in Furano, Hokkaido, at about noon on Sunday.
According to the local fire department, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were rushed to the hospital. The woman is in a state of cardiac and respiratory arrest, while the man was conscious. The other three people, all men, were uninjured.
"" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Homers in 9th Inning, Angels Win 13-12 in 10th on Astros Error
-
Carved Wooden Bears Clawing Back Popularity
-
Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force Brings Water Supplies to Akita Prefecture
-
Woman in State of Cardiac, Respiratory Arrest after Boat Capsizes in Hokkaido River
-
Painter Gyoji Nomiyama Supported Children, Art in Hometown
-
Services on Akita Shinkansen Line Suspended Between Morioka, Akita Due to Heavy Rain
-
Japan Forestry Firm Establishes Fund to Boost Decarbonization
-
Japan Faces Logistical Crisis Unless it Can Solve its Rail Shipment Problem
-
78-year-old Actor Alleges Sexual Abuse by Johnny Kitagawa in 1950s
-
Dolphin Injures Man in Fukui Pref.
-
All-Star Rookie Kodai Senga Struck Out Nine; Dodgers to a 5-1 Victory over the Sloppy Mets
-
CPTPP Members Formally Approve Britain’s Membership
-
Man Dies After Heavy Rain Submerges Car in Japan’s Akita Pref.
-
Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
-
Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
-
China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
-
(Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
-
COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.