- GENERAL NEWS
Russia Designates Japan Group on Disputed Isles Undesirable
11:44 JST, April 22, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office designated a Japanese group of former residents of disputed northwestern Pacific islands as an undesirable organization Friday.
The activities of the organization, called Chishima Renmei for short, are aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Russia and have posed a threat to the foundations of the country’s constitutional order and national security, the office said.
The goal of the organization is to take part of territory away from Russia, the office added.
The islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, are at the center of the two countries’ long-standing territorial dispute. The Russian-held islands were seized from Japan by the Soviet Union in the closing days of World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration in March last year announced a suspension of the two countries’ negotiations to resolve the territorial dispute and conclude a bilateral peace treaty, after Tokyo introduced sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
In September that year, Russia also unilaterally scrapped its agreement with Japan on some bilateral activities including visa-free exchanges between Japanese and Russian people.
Russia said the move would not affect a program allowing former Japanese residents of the Russian-held islands to visit the graves of their relatives and ancestors on the islands. But it would be effectively impossible to resume such visits if the designation leads to a ban on the Japanese group’s activities in Russia.
In February this year, a government-sponsored national rally to demand the return of the Northern Territories adopted a slogan blaming Russia for its “illegal occupation” of the islands for the first time in five years.
In its Diplomatic Bluebook annual reports for 2022 and 2023, the government described the islands as being “illegally occupied.”
Russia’s designation followed the developments.
In May last year, Moscow imposed a ban on entry into Russia by Chishima Renmei leader Kimio Waki and other people involved in the movement to seek the return of the Northern Territories.
"" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Book Written by Japan Emperor When Young Republished
-
Lawyers Convey Feelings of Families Who Lost Relatives in Japan Tour Boat Accident
-
Taiwan Contingency War Game Highlights Japan’s Critical Importance
-
Japan Universities Vie for Subsidies to Promote World-Class Research
-
Japan to Review Guidelines of Defense Export Framework
-
Japan Faces Difficult Decisions in Evacuating Its Citizens from Sudan
-
GSDF Confirms Death of 8th Division Head Who Was Aboard Missing Copter
-
Japan Consumer Inflation Hits 41-year High in FY 2022
-
Private Jets to Get Easier Access to Japan’s Airports
-
Replacement for Missing GSDF Division Chief Named Following Helicopter Accident
-
Former Aoki Chairman Gets Suspended Sentence for Olympic-related Bribery
-
Rakuten Bank Shares Pop in Tokyo Debut after Downsizing $625 Mln IPO
-
ASDF Aircraft Heads for Djibouti to Evacuate Japanese from Sudan
-
Japan PM Kishida’s Wife ‘Deepened Relationship’ with U.S. First Lady
-
Two Arrested over Reselling WBC Tickets; Possibly Raked in ¥1.8 Mil.
-
China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech
-
China Calls on Japan to Not Join U.S. ‘Encirclement’
-
Tokyo’s Nezu Shrine Hosts Riot of Colorful Azaleas
-
Walking 8,000 Steps Twice a Week Reduces Mortality Risk
-
Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression
JN ACCESS RANKING