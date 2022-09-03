CARTOON OF THE DAY (September 3)
12:59 JST, September 3, 2022
"" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Quad foreign ministerial meeting slated for late September
-
Yakult’s Murakami hits 50-HR milestone
-
Summer stars on the slopes of ski resort
-
Hokkaido town’s ‘flying pumpkins’ ready for harvest
-
Convenience stores in Japan become ‘one-stop shops’ with more clothes, household goods
-
Nagasaki: Film remembers U.S. POWs sacrificed for dam
-
Fraught relations with China call for ‘shitataka’ approach by Kishida
-
Situation in Sahel region a wake-up call regarding population explosion
-
Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur ink accord to deepen ties
-
First in-person IPEF talks to be held in LA next week
-
Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
-
Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
-
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
-
Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
-
Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise