Ukrainian Ambassador Calls on Japan to Provide Air Defense System Support, Apply More Pressure on Russia

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Yurii Lutovinov answers questions in Japanese in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

Tuesday will mark four years since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine began, yet prospects for peace remain elusive.

As Russian forces continue their relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities, U.S. military assistance is diminishing. Under such circumstances, Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Yurii Lutovinov urged Japan to continue its support for his country and apply pressure on Russia in a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

This winter, Russian forces have intensified attacks targeting energy facilities and other infrastructure in Ukraine. These attacks are seen as an attempt to break the Ukrainian people’s will to continue fighting by cutting off electricity and heating supplies during the harsh season.

“Such attacks cannot wear down the morale of Ukrainians. We continue to fight back, becoming even more united,” Lutovinov said in the interview in Tokyo on Wednesday.

However, the ambassador also stressed the urgent need for support in air defense capabilities, saying, “Among military assistance, we need air defense systems and missiles to protect our people, energy facilities and other key private infrastructure.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has been reluctant to provide military aid to Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) established the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative in July last year to coordinate the purchase and supply of U.S.-made weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

According to a source familiar with NATO affairs, Japan has finalized its decision to participate in the initiative.

“I understand that there are various legal constraints [in Japan],” the ambassador said, adding that he “expects that support for non-lethal weapons will continue to be provided” through PURL.

“Economic and political pressure to isolate Russia is also crucial. We must create a situation where they lack the funds to wage war,” Lutovinov said, calling for the maintenance and strengthening of international pressure on Russia.

Lutovinov studied Japanese and business administration, among other subjects, when attending Ryukoku University for a year during his time at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

As a leading Japan expert within the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, he answered the interview questions in Japanese.

Since taking up his role as ambassador last September, Lutovinov has been seeking donations by sending letters to Japanese companies and organizations supporting Ukraine.

“Japan is one of our most important partners. The Ukrainian people are hoping that consistent support will be provided,” said the ambassador.