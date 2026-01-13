Israeli President Herzog: Peace Plan Is “Golden Opportunity” to Change Future of Gaza, Middle East

Toshiyuki Fukushima / The Yomiuri Shimbun

JERUSALEM — The 20-point plan for peace in Gaza led by U.S. President Donald Trump provides the “golden opportunity” to change the future of the Palestinian territory and the Middle East, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

While expressing his hope for progress in the plan, Herzog said during the interview held at the presidential residence in Jerusalem that Israel does not rule out the use of force to disarm Islamist group Hamas.

This was the first time the 65-year-old president had given an interview to Japanese media outlets since the fighting started in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. In Israel, while the prime minister holds political power, the president serves as the symbolic head of state.

Herzog emphasized what Israel achieved regarding the fighting in Gaza, where a ceasefire agreement took effect in October. “First of all, Israel brought back its hostages. Israel dismantled huge infrastructures of Hamas. There was a huge infrastructure of terror underneath,” he said.

“When you disarm Hamas, you can enable, finally, a breath of fresh air and a better future for the children of Gaza,” Herzog said.

Regarding the disarmament of Hamas, he said the question is how you disarm them. “It will have to be part of what the international community will focus on, including, if need be, use some force towards that effect,” the president said, suggesting the use of an International Stabilization Force to be created for the purpose of maintaining security in Gaza.

Israel has expanded its front lines beyond Gaza to Lebanon, Iran and Yemen. Herzog justified his country’s position by saying, “Israel did not seek this war. This war was forced upon us. We fought to defend our people and our nation.”

Asked about anti-government protests in Iran, Herzog said that Iran caused its people to go hungry, while “spreading terror and hate all over the world.” He added, “I hope that there will be change, and we hope to see some change in the future,” while saying “We leave it for the people of Iran.”

