Herzog Says Coexistence With Palestine Not Viable Due to ‘New Realities’ After Hamas Attack

Toshiyuki Fukushima / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks with The Yomiuri Shimbun at the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday.

JERUSALEM — The two-state solution is not viable under the current circumstances, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Sunday during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

Herzog, 65, said the two-state solution, a proposed framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing two states for the two peoples, is unrealistic because “there are new realities we have to deal with” following the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

“You have to show the Israelis, how do you preserve their security, and you have to show Israelis, how do you make sure there’s no terror,” he said.

Hamas’ attack and peace

“October 7 was a wake-up call and a major shock for us,” Hertzog said about the attack.

“You cannot expect Israelis, in their mentality, to go back to things as usual,” he said, sharing his view that achieving the two-state solution backed by the international community would be difficult under the current circumstances.

In 2020, Israel signed the Abraham Accords with Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, to normalize diplomatic relations.

Building on this agreement, Herzog said, “We should find a way to have a dialog with our neighbors, first of all, in the region, and second of all with the Palestinians.”

Isolation and division

Fighting in Gaza and with neighboring countries that persisted for two years has deepened Israel’s isolation within the international community. Herzog said, “Israel hate is also used as an antisemitic tool.”

“All I say to your readers, please don’t be judgmental. You haven’t gone through the hell that we’ve gone through before you judge and take decisions,” Herzog said.

Regarding divisions within Israel, he said: “Things are coming out emotionally. We have a major post trauma, and like an individual has post trauma also a community, a society and a nation.”

As president, he expressed his commitment to fostering reconciliations among Israelis.

“My effort is to heal and comfort the nation and focus on a honest and open and fair elections and dialog,” he said.

Pardon for Netanyahu

The president has the authority to issue pardons, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust — has requested a pardon.

“It will take time, because it’s right now according to the guidelines in the Ministry of Justice, which has to prepare many legal opinions,” Herzog said, “I operate according to the rules of the law. Of course, I will operate according to the guidelines that I have and my conscience.”

Expectations for Japan

Regarding Japan’s role in the Middle East, Herzog hoped “Japan can be involved in economic projects, in humanitarian projects, in being an honest supporter and broker of things that can help Japan can connect.

“I think the strategic alignment should be Israel and Japan with allies in Asia such as India and United Arab Emirates going together in bringing a dramatic upgrading of technological cooperation, security cooperation, food security projects, and, of course, science and health and doing good to the world.”

Herzog expressed his intention to visit Japan.

This interview was conducted by Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent Toshiyuki Fukushima.