Mozambican Cooking Class Held in Matsuyama, Ehime Pref.; Participants Don Aprons, Bandanas Made from Traditional Mozambique Fabric
16:34 JST, November 25, 2025
MATSUYAMA — A Mozambican cooking class was held Monday in Matsuyama to continue the cultural exchange between Ehime Prefecture and the African nation, which began during the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
The prefecture hosted the event and commissioned Shikoku Global Network, an Nonprofit organization, to organize it.
During the class, about 30 participants were divided into groups and given aprons and bandanas designed for the Expo and made from capulanas, a traditional Mozambican fabric.
Mozambican exchange students from Ehime University and Kobe University taught the participants how to cook dishes such as xima, a dish made by stirring white corn flour with water and steaming it, and samosas, which are made by wrapping fish and onions in spring roll wrappers and frying them. Some participants eagerly took notes on the recipes.
A second-year elementary school student said, “I enjoyed slicing [the ingredients] by myself and tasting them. They were so delicious that I had seconds.”
After the class, a student from Ehime University performed with a timbila, a traditional percussion instrument, at a gathering event.
“Diversity brings abundance,” said Yoshiko Takeuchi, co-representative of Shikoku Global Network. “We will continue to create opportunities for international exchanges to cultivate talent in the region so that they can contribute to the global community.”
Related Tags
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreement
-
Japan’s PM Takaichi Turns on the Charm to Dispel South Korean Concerns
-
China Urges Citizens to Refrain from Visiting Japan, Citing Surge of Crimes Against Chinese
-
South Korean Military Band Backs Out of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces Festival to Be Held in Tokyo
-
China Steps Up ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy Against Japan, Hurling Accusation About Plutonium Stockpile
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours