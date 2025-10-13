Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>World>Wider World

U.S President Trump Lands in Israel Ahead of Parliament Speech

Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025.

Reuters

16:09 JST, October 13, 2025

JERUSALEM, Oct 13 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday to address parliament, before he is scheduled to travel to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh for a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Wider World Page

Wider World Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"World" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING