U.S President Trump Lands in Israel Ahead of Parliament Speech
Reuters
16:09 JST, October 13, 2025
JERUSALEM, Oct 13 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday to address parliament, before he is scheduled to travel to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh for a world leaders’ summit on ending the Gaza war.
