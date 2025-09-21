Japan Paying Close Attention to Madagascar, Other African Countries as Source of Workers for Agricultural Industry

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Emile Rakotonirina, center, and his colleagues from Madagascar learn how to do farm work in Naganuma, Hokkaido, in August.

As Japan continues to deal with severe labor shortages, the country is turning its attention to Madagascar as a source of workers.

Expectations are on the rise for workers from the African island nation to replace those from Asian countries, whose economies are growing at a remarkable pace, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is supporting Japanese language education for Madagascans in their country.

The Yomiuri Shimbun in August met three Madagascan workers who said they came to Japan to learn skills and knowledge they can take back to their home country to contribute to its development. The three are currently working on farms in Hokkaido.

Knowledge for home country

“In Madagascar, most of the work is done manually, so this is my first time handling [farming] machinery. It’s really hard,” said Emile Rakotonirina, 26, in fluent Japanese. During the interview, he was pushing a cultivator through a field of negi long green onions in Naganuma, Hokkaido.

The three workers, who came to Japan in July, work for Mikita, an agricultural corporation that employs about 40 foreign workers during its busiest seasons.

They graduated in Madagascar from training schools for agricultural engineers and found jobs in their country. They then applied for JICA’s language education program and passed the screening process, something only one out of 10 applicants manage to do.

They went on to obtain N4 certification in the Japanese Language Proficiency Test, certifying that they had an understanding of basic Japanese.

“I want to acquire knowledge of agriculture in Japan and support young farmers in Madagascar,” Rakotonirina said.

Yusuke Mikita, 38, president of Mikita, said: “[Rakotonirina] stuns me with how seriously he works. He’s helped out a lot during the busiest seasons, harvesting sweet corn and negi.”

JICA is working with about 40 Madagascans who can speak Japanese and who are expected to become “excellent agricultural workers,” according to the agency.

Successful applicants are given the Specified Skilled Worker (i) residence status. The status covers jobs in 16 fields including the agriculture, forestry and construction industries, where labor shortages have been especially pronounced. Those with the residence status can stay in Japan for up to five years but cannot bring their family members with them in principle.

The aim of the system is to enable talented foreign nationals with high-level skills and expertise to work in and contribute to industries in Japan.

7 million needed

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the number of foreign workers in Japan reached about 2.3 million at the end of October 2024, five times higher than in 2008.

By nationality, Vietnamese accounted for the largest portion at 570,000, followed by Chinese at 400,000 and Philippine at 240,000.

It is estimated that Japan, with its graying population and declining birthrate, will need nearly 7 million foreign workers 15 years from now.

Meanwhile, wage gaps between Japan and other Asian countries, which continue to see economic growth, have been shrinking.

“It has been remarkably difficult to secure high-quality human resources for about the past five years,” Mikita said.

Madagascar has about 580,000 square kilometers of land, around 60% more than Japan. The population is about 29 million, and the average age is about 22 years old. The country therefore has an abundance of working age people.

Madagascar and Japan share several commonalities: They are island nations that are relatively safe and stable, rice is the staple food and the people tend to be serious and hardworking. As a result, Madagascar has been called “the African country closest to Asia.”

About 25,000 foreign nationals from Africa were living in Japan as of the end of 2024, according to the Immigration Services Agency. However, that number includes only 201 from Madagascar.

Nevertheless, Rova Hasimiarintsoa, 31, who runs a Japanese language school in Antananarivo, the nation’s capital, said the school is seeing more and more students who got interested in Japan through anime and manga and who hope to enroll in schools in Japan or work there.

Singer Misia cheering on



Misia, third from left, poses for a photo with Rakotonirina, far left, and other Madagascans in the country’s capital, Antananarivo, in July.

The proportion of people showing support for foreign workers is expanding. In July, Japanese pop singer Misia, who has contributed to the fight in Africa against poverty and assisted with education there, offered words of encouragement to Rakotonirina and other Madagascans as they were getting ready to travel to Japan.

“You’re a little shy and might be nervous around new people at first, but you’re friendly like Japanese, so I’m sure you’ll be trusted at the workplaces you’re dispatched to,” she said. “Although I think you may find the cultural differences challenging, I want you to try your best and keep your eyes on the future.”

Prof. Takashi Miyairi, an expert on agricultural economics and foreign workers from Hokkai-Gakuen University, said: “In Japan, where the population is going to shrink, the power that foreign nationals bring is essential, especially to protect agriculture and industries where fishery products are processed. JICA is assisting foreign workers before they depart for Japan so that they will be able to assimilate into Japanese society and work with a sense of security. JICA’s work is meaningful.”

Misunderstanding culminates in complaints

JICA has trained more than 710,000 workers in about 170 countries and regions over the past half century.

However, the agency came under fire in Japan recently when plans it announced in August were misunderstood. JICA designated four Japanese cities as “hometowns for Africa,” and many Japanese people incorrectly took that to mean that the cities would be accepting large numbers of immigrants.

Although the plan was to facilitate cultural exchanges mainly through events, the government of Nigeria erroneously announced that Japan would issue special visas to its nationals. The municipal governments of the four cities were subsequently flooded with calls, emails and other communications in protest.

The Nigerian government corrected the information after being cautioned by the Japanese side.

Following that, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya addressed the problem at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“I’m very concerned about the situation, as misinformation is still spreading, mainly on social media,” he said.