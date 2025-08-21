Japan Prime Minister Stresses Shift to Investment in Africa, Vows to Assist Development of Nacala Corridor in South

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at the Public-Private Business Dialogue held at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development on Thursday in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized the shift from aid to investment in relations with Africa, at the Public-Private Business Dialogue held at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) on Thursday in Yokohama.

“Nothing sums up the changing relationship between Japan and Africa better than the phrase ‘from aid to investment,’” Ishiba said.

The first TICAD meeting was held in 1993 to revive international interest in Africa following the end of the Cold War. The focus then was on assisting African countries. On Thursday, however, more than 300 documents for cooperation were presented at a TICAD 9 ceremony, many of them related to economic endeavors.

“So many Japanese companies have pledged their cooperation for the future of Africa,” Ishiba said. “Japan will accelerate this trend as a reliable partner of Africa.”

Ishiba said he had already held bilateral talks with 20 African leaders since Wednesday. Those meetings conveyed the enthusiasm of the people of southern Africa for the development of the Nacala Corridor, he said.

Development of the Nacala Corridor connects the landlocked nations of Zambia and Malawi to Mozambique on the eastern coast.

“We fully understand their passionate feelings,” Ishiba said, adding that the Japanese government will work hard to facilitate the corridor’s development with the help of the private sector.

Ishiba said the vitality of young people in Africa is giving rise to a series of innovation-driven new industries. He also said young Japanese people are identifying needs in Africa and creating new services in the fields of health care, agriculture and finance.

“I believe that by bringing together the vitality and creativity of young Africans, the strengths of Africa and the strengths of Japan, and working together to solve social issues, we can create a future of growth,” Ishiba said.

Investment in climate solutions

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for investment in climate solutions in Africa, during a press conference held in Yokohama on Thursday. The United Nations is cohosting the TICAD 9.

“Africa has everything it takes to become a renewables superpower — from solar and wind to the critical minerals that power clean technologies. Yet it receives a tiny fraction of global renewables investment,” Guterres said.

According to Guterres, 600 million people still lack electricity on the continent. He called for mobilizing finance and technology so that Africa’s natural wealth benefits African people first.

“We must build a thriving renewables and manufacturing base across the continent,” Guterres said.