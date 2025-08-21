Guterres Condemns Israeli Settlement Plan in Occupied West Bank
11:13 JST, August 21, 2025
YOKOHAMA — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the Israeli government’s approval of a settlement plan in the occupied West Bank.
“The decision by the Israeli authorities to expand illegal settlement construction, which would divide the West Bank, must be reversed,” Guterres said. “All settlement constructions are a violation of international law.”
Guterres is in Japan to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).
As Aug. 15 marked 80th anniversary of the end of the World War II, there is a growing momentum for peace in Japan. Guterres called Japan “a leader for peace.”
He also said, “August marks the 80th anniversary of the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — and also the enduring commitment of the Japanese people to peace and disarmament, recognized most recently with the Nobel Peace Prize.”
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Yui Launches to ISS with Crew Members; 2nd Trip for 55-Year-Old Astronaut
-
MAGA Leader Steve Bannon Says ‘1st Island Chain’ Set by China Is Major Strategic Focus for U.S., in Interview
-
Over 200 Kindergarteners Poisoned from Meals Containing Lead in China; Levels of Lead Were 2,000 Times Higher Than Govt Limits
-
Japanese Attacked in China’s Suzhou Again
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)