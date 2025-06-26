16 Japanese Nationals, Their Families Evacuate Iran by Bus for Azerbaijan
15:38 JST, June 26, 2025
Japanese nationals and their families — 16 people in total — who wished to evacuate Iran had left the country by bus for Baku on Thursday morning, the Foreign Ministry said.
According to the ministry, four Japanese nationals also evacuated from Israel to Amman on Wednesday night. All are in good health, and most of them will return to Japan on commercial flights.
A total of 108 Japanese people and their families have departed from Israel and Iran with government support, while about 1,000 remain in Israel and 190 in Iran.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Glass Stresses Need for U.S.-Japan Alliance to Invest, Innovate; Commends Japan for Taking Leading Role in Region
-
Head of Interim Bangladesh Govt Yunus: Election to Be Held Between Dec. 2025 and June 2026; Cotton, LNG Eyed as Bargaining Chips in Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Talks
-
Egyptian Candidate for Unesco’s Top Spot Stresses Agency’s Role in Times of Crisis
-
S. Korea’s Lee Calls for Stronger Ties with Japan, U.S.; Aims to Improve ‘Deteriorated’ Relations with China
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan