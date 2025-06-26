16 Japanese Nationals, Their Families Evacuate Iran by Bus for Azerbaijan

Japanese nationals and their families — 16 people in total — who wished to evacuate Iran had left the country by bus for Baku on Thursday morning, the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, four Japanese nationals also evacuated from Israel to Amman on Wednesday night. All are in good health, and most of them will return to Japan on commercial flights.

A total of 108 Japanese people and their families have departed from Israel and Iran with government support, while about 1,000 remain in Israel and 190 in Iran.