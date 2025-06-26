Iran Shows Interior of State-Run Broadcaster after Bombing by Israel
15:01 JST, June 26, 2025
The Iranian government on Wednesday invited foreign media inside a Tehran-based office for the state-run broadcaster that was bombed by Israel on June 16, in what is believed to be an attempt at propaganda.
Inside, the five-story building was littered with charred computers, and bare wiring hung from the ceiling and walls, demonstrating the severity of the attack.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Glass Stresses Need for U.S.-Japan Alliance to Invest, Innovate; Commends Japan for Taking Leading Role in Region
-
Head of Interim Bangladesh Govt Yunus: Election to Be Held Between Dec. 2025 and June 2026; Cotton, LNG Eyed as Bargaining Chips in Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Talks
-
Egyptian Candidate for Unesco’s Top Spot Stresses Agency’s Role in Times of Crisis
-
S. Korea’s Lee Calls for Stronger Ties with Japan, U.S.; Aims to Improve ‘Deteriorated’ Relations with China
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan