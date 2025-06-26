Hot word :

Iran Shows Interior of State-Run Broadcaster after Bombing by Israel

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The inside of an office for Iran’s state-run broadcaster is seen in Tehran on Wednesday.

By Yuji Yoshikata / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:01 JST, June 26, 2025

The Iranian government on Wednesday invited foreign media inside a Tehran-based office for the state-run broadcaster that was bombed by Israel on June 16, in what is believed to be an attempt at propaganda.

Inside, the five-story building was littered with charred computers, and bare wiring hung from the ceiling and walls, demonstrating the severity of the attack.

