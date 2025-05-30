As Sudan Enters Its Third Year of Civil War, the Japanese Government Is Teaming up with Agencies to Support Women Refugees Who Are Victims of Sex Crimes.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rei Doi, right, talks to a refugee woman using kitchen utensils brought through a project funded by the Japanese government in Port Sudan, Sudan, on May 5.

PORT SUDAN, Sudan — The government is striving to support women facing hardship in Sudan as the northeast African country enters the third year of a civil war.

The meticulous measures include setting up facilities that serve as a safe haven to victims of sex violence and other offenses.

The civil war began in April 2023 and the state military forces are still battling hard against the opposing paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces. The war has been described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, producing more than 11 million refugees. The nature of gender-based violence is getting more serious as well, with 6.7 million cases of such crime reported by December 2023.

The Japanese government has invested a minimum of about ¥663 million in the enterprise on support for mainly women affected by the civil war and has extended aid through international organs and local nongovernmental organizations.

A project by U.N. Women supported by Japan bore fruit in December last year with the completion of Safe Space, a shelter and meeting place in the state of Gedaref in eastern Sudan where only women can get together and safely have discussions with each other.

The women refugees include victims of sex crimes who are traumatized by the violence but are unable to talk about their horrific experiences to anyone. The project aims to offer such women opportunities to encourage each other and gain some momentum to get back on their feet. As refugees generally do not interact with residents and tend to be isolated, Safe Space helps them integrate into the local community.

The Japanese government is also working on raising awareness in women on how to avoid falling victim to gender-based violence. The government is also providing them with vocational training on making things such as soap and bread so that they can improve their standard of living.

“Sudanese women are ready to help others even though they have troubles themselves,” said Rei Doi of U.N. Women, who oversees support activities at Safe Space. “This country is promising because there are personnel resources as well as rich agricultural resources. I’d like to offer as many opportunities as possible to women who are willing to do something.”