Israel Wouldn’t Reject Improving Ties With Syria, Says Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar

Courtesy of Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Gideon Saar speaks during an interview in Osaka on Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar indicated that Israel would not be against improving relations with Syria in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Osaka on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would lift all sanctions imposed on Syria.

Israel signed the Abraham Accords, brokered by the first Trump administration, with four Arab nations, including with the United Arab Emirates in 2020, normalizing diplomatic relations between the countries.

When Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, he urged Sharaa to join the accords. Asked about the possibility of Syria joining the accords, Saar said, “That will be welcomed.”

However, he also expressed reservations about Syria’s interim government, which was established after the fall of the Assad regime. “With regard to the current regime in Syria, we are also skeptical,” he said.

Israel is reportedly concerned by the fact that the interim government is led by former rebels who came out of radical Islamist groups. “We want to have a quiet border to ensure that it will not become another border of friction with Islamist movements,” said Saar, emphasizing that this was “the most important thing” for Israel.

As for the situation in Gaza, where negotiations with the Islamist group Hamas are being mediated by the United States and others, Saar expressed hope for progress, but also said that if negotiations fail, Israel would have no choice but to achieve its objectives “by other means, in that case, military means.”

Israel has blocked aid from entering Gaza since March, and has been criticized for creating a serious humanitarian crisis there. On May 9, the United States announced a plan for private organizations including companies to deliver aid to Gaza. Saar projected the plan would start by the end of this month and stressed that Israel would support it.