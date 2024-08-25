TICAD Meeting Focuses on Climate Resilience, Agricultural Productivity, Global Fairness; Discuss Future Vision of Africa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, center front, participates in a commemorative photo at the opening ceremony of the TICAD ministerial meeting in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

A Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) ministerial meeting commenced Saturday in Tokyo. In light of the rising food prices that many countries are struggling with, the outcome document, which will be adopted on Sunday, will include a commitment to accelerating efforts for ensuring food security, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The draft of the outcome document highlights the importance of resilience against climate change and natural disasters, as well as the enhancement of agricultural productivity. Considering that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has exacerbated the rise in food prices in Africa, Japan aims to contribute to resolving this issue by leveraging its advanced agricultural technology.

The document also outlines a plan to promote digitalization among participating countries. It emphasizes the importance of the effective and responsible use of digital technology, including artificial intelligence, with the Japanese government pledging to support human resource development. Additionally, it points to the necessity of strengthening collaboration with the private sector to tackle social issues by utilizing digital technology.

Moreover, the document includes a call for the promotion of a free, open and fair international order based on the rule of law, with the situation in Ukraine in mind.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who cochairs the meeting, emphasized in her opening remarks on Saturday the importance of discussing the future vision of Africa.