U.S. Ambassador: Japanese Cars Could Get Tariff Cuts; Glass Says U.S.-U.K. Deal a Possible Model for Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass speaks in an interview in Tokyo.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass told The Yomiuri Shimbun that there is a “distinct possibility” that lower tariffs will be applied to Japanese automobiles through Japan-U.S. trade negotiations.

Glass, 64, said there is “flexibility” for the United States in the talks as shown in a Thursday agreement under which Washington will reduce import taxes on a set number of British cars and allow some steel and aluminum into the country tariff-free. It was agreed that such a quota system will be introduced in the U.S.-British deal.

“Now that we see what the U.K. has done, and the flexibility in some of those numbers, then, you know, I think the invitation is open to be able to participate in something like that,” Glass said at his official residence in Tokyo on Friday.

The United States has previously stated that it would not agree to include a review of the additional tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum in Japan-U.S. negotiations. However, Glass said, “The U.S. and U.K. agreement sets the tone for other countries, including Japan, to promote reciprocal trade with the United States.”

“I would encourage the Japanese to look at this deal and then come back in those meetings that are coming up [in the] next few weeks and really discuss … trade barriers,” he said.

“The [U.S.-U.K.] deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol and virtually all products produced by American farmers. An agreement with Japan will similarly need to cover at a minimum tariff and non-tariff barriers. Improved access to auto markets and an improved agricultural market for the U.S. exports to Japan,” he said.

Having said he is aware that there is great sensitivity on the topic of rice, the ambassador also expressed hope Japan will import more U.S. rice. “I also know that the price of rice has gone up considerably … if the sale of American rice could bring down the price of rice, then that’s a good. I mean, I’m looking at from an economic side. We should be doing that business to help the Japanese people pay less for rice.”

Strong ties needed to deter China

Glass also emphasized Japan and the United States need to enhance their bilateral ties to realize real stability in the Indo-Pacific region when China is increasing its hegemonic moves.

“That is the vision of President Trump. He wants a free, he wants a peaceful, he wants a stable Indo-Pacific, and then there’s a prosperity that goes on,” Glass said.

Mentioning that the first Trump administration deepened security cooperation with the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Glass said, “America wants to see that kind of relationship again with Japan.”

Regarding measures to strengthen cooperation agreed between the two countries when former U.S. President Joe Biden was in office, such as a review of the command and control frameworks of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. forces, Glass hinted at the intention to advance the measures steadily, saying, “I think the Biden administration carried on” what the first Trump administration had been doing.

Some people on the Japanese side speculate that the trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea and other frameworks of multilateral cooperation will stagnate under the Trump administration, which puts importance on bilateral relations. However, Glass stressed the need for Washington to work closely with Japan in the Quad, a security framework of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

He also mentioned the importance of trilateral security cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea, as well as Japan, the United States and the Philippines.

He also indicated Washington’s intention to ask the Japanese government to increase its share of the burden, including defense spending, in the future.

As for defense spending, Glass said the cost to defend Japan and the region has “gotten much more expensive.”

Previously, Glass had expressed the view that Washington would ask Tokyo to bear a greater share of the cost of stationing U.S. forces in Japan. In the interview, he said the U.S. government looks at overall spending and its impact on the region as a whole, citing facility maintenance, personnel costs and weapons systems as specific spending areas.

The current agreement on expenses for stationing U.S. forces in Japan is set to expire in March 2027, and negotiations on a new burden ratio are expected to be held in 2026.