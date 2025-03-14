U.S. Envoy Nominee Glass Shows Tough Stance on Japan

Jiji Press

Nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Japan George Glass attends a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — George Glass, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be his ambassador to Japan, on Thursday vowed to increase pressure on the U.S ally on trade and defense spending.

“If confirmed, I would have tough conversations on tariffs and reducing our trade deficit with Japan,” Glass said in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I would make sure Japan continues to increase its support for the defense of the region, our alliance and our troops to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Glass also said, “I would work tirelessly to make the U.S.-Japan relationship even stronger than I found it.”

Referring to Japan’s plan to increase its defense expenditures to 2% of its gross domestic product in fiscal 2027, he said that he would discuss the plan to make it “favorable for both sides.”

Glass suggested that he will put an emphasis on multilateral collaboration with Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and the Philippines amid a significant increase in China’s military capabilities.

He said that he would work on making Japan keep its promise to increase imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas.

Glass also underlined the need for Japan and the United States to expand cooperation in strengthening supply chains for key minerals and in technology areas such as artificial intelligence.

After working in investment banking and running a real estate company, Glass served as U.S. ambassador to Portugal during the first Trump administration. He helped finance Trump’s presidential campaign last year.

Glass said that his eldest son, Gordon, and his wife, Giau, have lived in Japan for the past 13 years.

Referring to his 6-year-old granddaughter, Glass said that “she is a product of the Japanese system, taught to be kind, thoughtful and sharp as a whip.” He added, “She embraces the best qualities of both of our countries.”