Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe
15:19 JST, February 1, 2025
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit him for summit talks at the White House this week.
“I like Japan … I’m looking forward to it,” Trump told reporters.
Trump also mentioned former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying Abe was a very close friend of his.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
-
Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation
-
Akita Dog Given to Putin ‘In Good Health,’ Russia Says; Sent to Moscow As Thanks for Support After 2011 Earthquake
-
Shenzhen Court Hands Death Penalty to Man for Murder of Japanese Boy
-
Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel Says He Played Role in Reinvigorating Japan-U.S. Relations
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation
- TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China