Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe

AP
U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington on Friday.

By Shinji Abe / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

15:19 JST, February 1, 2025

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit him for summit talks at the White House this week.

“I like Japan … I’m looking forward to it,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also mentioned former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying Abe was a very close friend of his.

