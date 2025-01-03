Biden Honors Mitsuye Endo, Who Fought WWII Incarceration
16:25 JST, January 3, 2025
Washington (Jiji Press)—U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal posthumously to Mitsuye Endo, a Japanese-American who won a Supreme Court case over her incarceration during World War II.
“Her resolve allowed thousands of Japanese Americans to return home and rebuild their lives, reminding us that we are a Nation that stands for freedom for all,” the White House said in a statement.
She was among 20 people who received the second highest civilian medal in the United States that is awarded to U.S. citizens who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.
