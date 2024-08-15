Biden Praises Kishida’s Leadership in Bolstering Ties
18:00 JST, August 15, 2024
Washington, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s leadership in strengthening ties between their countries.
“Put simply, thanks to Prime Minister Kishida’s leadership, the future of the U.S.-Japan alliance is stronger and brighter than ever,” Biden said in a statement after the Japanese leader announced a decision to step down.
Kishida said earlier on Wednesday that he does not seek re-election in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership race in September.
Biden said, “Kishida has transformed Japan’s role in the world,” citing the rollout of a new national security strategy, support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion and promotion of trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea.
“Kishida’s courageous leadership will be remembered on both sides of the Pacific for decades to come, and I will always be grateful to call him my friend,” Biden said.
Biden has built a relationship of trust with Kishida since the Japanese leader took office about three years ago. The president welcomed Kishida as a state guest in April.
“Kishida and I have worked together to take the U.S.-Japan alliance to new heights,” Biden said in the statement.
