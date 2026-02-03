Russia: Visa Required for Visiting Graves in Northern Territories, Lifting of Sanctions Also Necessary

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that obtaining a Russian visa would be required for former residents seeking to visit the graves of relatives in the northern territories, effectively rejecting Japan’s request for the resumption of visits.

Visits to graves have been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese government maintains a position that obtaining a visa would amount to recognition of Russia’s jurisdiction over the northern territories.

The position was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in response to questions about Japan-Russia relations.

Russia also said measures such as lifting sanctions imposed in response to its aggression against Ukraine that started in 2022 are conditions for resuming Japan-Russia dialogue, including grave visits.