Moscow Court Rules ICC President Akane, Others Guilty

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court, speaks during an interview in New York in December 2023.

Jiji Press

14:23 JST, December 14, 2025

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A court in Moscow handed down guilty rulings to nine people including Tomoko Akane, president of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The nine were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three and a half years to 15 years in absentia, the Russian committee said Friday.

The ICC issued the arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 over war crime allegations linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In response, Russian authorities put Akane and others on their wanted list as a retaliatory measure, claiming that holding an innocent person criminally responsible is a crime.

