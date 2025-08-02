Japan’s Yui Launches to ISS with Crew Members; 2nd Trip for 55-Year-Old Astronaut

The Associated Press

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Friday.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Kimiya Yui and three other crew members are bound for the International Space Station after lifting off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning.

Yui, a 55-year-old astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and his crewmates were launched in a Crew Dragon spacecraft attached to a Space X Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket lifted off with thunderous sounds as it headed for the ISS, which orbits at about 400 kilometers above the Earth.

This is Yui’s second mission into space since his previous one in 2015.

The launch was initially scheduled for July 31 but postponed just before lift-off because weather conditions around the space center were poor.