G7 Expected to Forgo Issuing Leaders’ Declaration; Nations Seek to Avoid Highlighting Rifts with U.S.
16:10 JST, June 10, 2025
Group of Seven nations are planning to forgo issuing a leaders’ declaration at their summit in Kananaskis, Canada, according to Japanese government sources.
Their aim is apparently to avoid highlighting the rifts between the United States and other G7 members, including Canada, the chair of the meeting, and Japan.
The G7 summit will be held on June 15-17. It will be the first summit of the group for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
If a declaration is not issued, it would be the first time since 2007. That year, only the chair’s summary was produced.
Following Russia’s ouster from the Group of Eight industrialized countries in 2014, after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula , declarations and other joint documents have been released by all G7 summits, including those during the first Trump administration.
The Canadian government has not joined the efforts to compile a declaration at this stage, and preparations are underway to announce only outcome documents on specific themes such as the supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence, on which Trump places great importance.
The G7 has traditionally promoted free trade, but Trump has been strengthening protectionist moves.
There are also gaps between the United States and other G7 countries over support for Ukraine, which is under invasion by Russia. “Canada is taking a realistic approach,” a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Looking to Strain Relations with Japan
-
Japanese Firefighter Who Worked in Quake-Hit Myanmar Hopes Others Will Help in Intl Relief Efforts
-
Glass Stresses Need for U.S.-Japan Alliance to Invest, Innovate; Commends Japan for Taking Leading Role in Region
-
Headaches and Cigarettes: Conviction of Pyongyang Spies Reveals Their Playbook of Codes, Signals
-
Head of Interim Bangladesh Govt Yunus: Election to Be Held Between Dec. 2025 and June 2026; Cotton, LNG Eyed as Bargaining Chips in Bangladesh-U.S. Trade Talks
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Consumption Tax Exemption to Be Nixed for Low-Cost Imported Items; Measure Eyed with Chinese E-Commerce Sites in Mind