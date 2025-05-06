New ICJ Chief Iwasawa Advocates International Rule of Law; He Also Calls on Japanese Students to Take An Active Part in The World

The Yomiuri Shimbu

Yuji Iwasawa

THE HAGUE — Yuji Iwasawa, 70, who was elected president of The Hague-based International Court of Justice in March, recently gave an interview to The Yomiuri Shimbun. He told the newspaper that he wants to contribute to the promotion of the rule of law in the international community by helping to peacefully resolve the conflicts that continually arise around the world.

The Tokyo native, who became an ICJ judge in 2018, was elected president by his peers, the 15 judges of the court, to fill the post for the remainder of the term of his predecessor, Nawaf Salam. Salam resigned in January to become prime minister of Lebanon.

In 2022, the ICJ issued provisional measures regarding the Russian aggression in Ukraine, including ordering Moscow to suspend its military operations in the country immediately.

The court also issued three provisional measures regarding Israel’s military activities in the Gaza Strip last year, including an order for an immediate halt to attacks on the southern city of Rafah.

The ICJ has no means of enforcing its judgments or orders, and neither Russia nor Israel has complied with them. However, Iwasawa stressed that the ICJ’s judgments are binding. “Legally, countries have to abide by them,” he said.

According to Iwasawa, there have been times when only a single lawsuit would be filed with the ICJ every few years, but at present 25 cases are being contested at the court.

“The content of the cases has also gotten more diverse. They no longer are limited to traditional disputes over national borders and maritime boundaries. Questions of human rights and environmental issues have become more common,” Iwasawa said during the interview on April 7. The number of cases brought before the ICJ has increased because, he said, “The court is trusted, and that’s something we as a court should welcome.”

Now, at a time when the international order based on the rule of law is being shaken, the role of the ICJ is attracting attention. Iwasawa said: “Whatever the case, the court’s duty is to faithfully interpret and apply international law.”

As an expert on international law, Iwasawa has served as a professor at the University of Tokyo Graduate Schools for Law and Politics and as the chairperson of the U.N. Human Rights Committee, which deals with human rights issues in countries around the globe.

At the International Criminal Court, also located in The Hague, Tomoko Akane, 68, serves as the president. Commenting on the fact that the two international courts both have Japanese people in roles of major responsibility, Iwasawa pointed out, “We carry out our duties as individuals and are not representing Japan.”

Noting people’s growing awareness of international justice, however, he expressed his hope that more Japanese will play active roles internationally, and not just in the field of justice.

Iwasawa said, “Most Japanese students have the capacity to take an active part in the world. I would like them to be strongly motivated and sharpen their English language skills, no matter what field they want to be in.”